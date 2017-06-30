Fans take to the streets to #SingForAdele after she cancels her final shows

After fans got over being disappointed that Adele was forced to cancel the final two shows of her 25 World Tour due to vocal problems, they took to the streets of London over the weekend to show their support for the heartbroken singer. Using the hashtag #SingForAdele, hundreds of fans gathered over the weekend outside Wembley Stadium - the venue that was supposed to have hosted the concerts - and joined in a mass singalong of her hits.

