Family of youngest Manchester bombing...

Family of youngest Manchester bombing victim pay birthday tribute

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Guardian

The father of the youngest person killed in the Manchester concert bombing has paid tribute to her on what would have been her ninth birthday. Saffie Roussos died of multiple injuries after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a home-made device at Manchester Arena on May 22. RIP Saffie Rose Roussos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Soy 'milk'? Even federal agencies can't agree o... 4 hr Just Saying 2
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... 11 hr Rod Stiffington 15
News The vile reign of a serial rapist in Canada Mon Campbellford 1
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... Jul 2 slick willie expl... 106
News Rock Hall Anniversary: Marriage of Michael Jack... (May '14) Jul 1 Moon_Walker_2K17 14
News Adele shares devastation at canceling weekend L... Jul 1 Another Inflated ... 1
News The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study (Dec '16) Jun 29 C Kersey 58
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,811 • Total comments across all topics: 282,238,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC