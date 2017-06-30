Family of youngest Manchester bombing victim pay birthday tribute
The father of the youngest person killed in the Manchester concert bombing has paid tribute to her on what would have been her ninth birthday. Saffie Roussos died of multiple injuries after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a home-made device at Manchester Arena on May 22. RIP Saffie Rose Roussos.
