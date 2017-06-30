Elle King: My depression battle is like 'an LSD trip'
The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share an important message with her followers about her battle with the two mental illnesses, and has said that by imagining she was simply taking the drug, she has been able to "refocus and take back control" of her own mind. Posting a photo of herself on the photo sharing app, the 'Ex's and Oh's' hitmaker wrote in a lengthy caption: "I made a decision yesterday that was a really f***ing hard one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|150 Best Selling Artists in the World! (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|RICK
|12,900
|Soy 'milk'? Even federal agencies can't agree o...
|4 hr
|Suezanne
|1
|The vile reign of a serial rapist in Canada
|11 hr
|Campbellford
|1
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|Sun
|slick willie expl...
|106
|Rock Hall Anniversary: Marriage of Michael Jack... (May '14)
|Sat
|Moon_Walker_2K17
|14
|Adele shares devastation at canceling weekend L...
|Jul 1
|Another Inflated ...
|1
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study (Dec '16)
|Jun 29
|C Kersey
|58
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC