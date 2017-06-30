Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You overtakes One Dance as UK's most streamed track of all time
Ed Sheeran's hit track Shape Of You has overtaken Canadian rival Drake's One Dance to become the UK's most streamed song of all time. The red-headed singer-songwriter continues an astonishing record-breaking run with the latest title, which was revealed as he was announced as the UK's biggest musician of 2017 so far, according to the Official Charts Company's quarterly update.
