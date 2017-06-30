Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You overtakes O...

Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You overtakes One Dance as UK's most streamed track of all time

19 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Ed Sheeran's hit track Shape Of You has overtaken Canadian rival Drake's One Dance to become the UK's most streamed song of all time. The red-headed singer-songwriter continues an astonishing record-breaking run with the latest title, which was revealed as he was announced as the UK's biggest musician of 2017 so far, according to the Official Charts Company's quarterly update.

