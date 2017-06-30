Downie takes to Parliament Hill to speak out for Canada's Indigenous Peoples
Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie says Canada's young indigenous people are still suffering the same kind of pain young people suffered in the now defunct residential schools. Downie made a rare public appearance on Parliament Hill Sunday at festivities surrounding We Day, the movement started by children's rights activist Craig Kielburger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The vile reign of a serial rapist in Canada
|2 hr
|Campbellford
|1
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|17 hr
|slick willie expl...
|106
|Rock Hall Anniversary: Marriage of Michael Jack... (May '14)
|Sat
|Moon_Walker_2K17
|14
|Adele shares devastation at canceling weekend L...
|Sat
|Another Inflated ...
|1
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study (Dec '16)
|Jun 29
|C Kersey
|58
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Jun 29
|Flabby beergut
|30
|Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe...
|Jun 29
|victor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC