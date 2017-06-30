Chanel aims high with starry 'Eiffel ...

Chanel aims high with starry 'Eiffel Tower' Paris show

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Actresses Julianne Moore, left, and Kristen Stewart pose for photographers prior to the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 fashion collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Paris. Actresses Julianne Moore, left, and Kristen Stewart pose for photographers prior to the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 fashion collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Paris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kurt Cobain topples Elvis as highest-paid dead ... (Oct '06) 6 hr ole dude 157
News Soy 'milk'? Even federal agencies can't agree o... 14 hr Just Saying 2
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... 21 hr Rod Stiffington 15
News The vile reign of a serial rapist in Canada Mon Campbellford 1
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... Jul 2 slick willie expl... 106
News Rock Hall Anniversary: Marriage of Michael Jack... (May '14) Jul 1 Moon_Walker_2K17 14
News Adele shares devastation at canceling weekend L... Jul 1 Another Inflated ... 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,882 • Total comments across all topics: 282,247,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC