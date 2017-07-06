Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manches...

Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester attack victim Saffie Roussos with birthday message

21 hrs ago Read more: ITV

Ariana Grande has paid a touching tribute to Manchester attack victim Saffie Roussos just days after what would have been the youngster's ninth birthday. Grande tweeted out a message for Saffie, the youngest victim of the bombing at Manchester Arena , on Wednesday saying "we're thinking of you baby" alongside a birthday cake emoji.

Chicago, IL

