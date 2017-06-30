A Star Is Born This Way: Lady Gaga says new movie is one of the a oemost ...

A Star Is Born This Way: Lady Gaga sa...

A Star Is Born This Way: Lady Gaga says new movie is one of the most ...

You know all those songs Lady Gaga wrote, the concerts she's staged, the wacky costumes she's designed and the iconic videos she's made? Well, according to her, they don't hold a candle to her first movie role - creatively speaking, that is. As previously reported, Gaga, billed under her birth name, Stefani Germanotta, is starring opposite Bradley Cooper in a remake of the classic 1937 film A Star Is Born.

