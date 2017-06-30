5 Legionnaires' disease cases connect...

5 Legionnaires' disease cases connected to Graceland hotel

16 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Health officials say five people have been diagnosed with Legionnaire's disease in connection with an outbreak at the hotel at Graceland. The Shelby County Health Department said last week four people were diagnosed with the illness after staying at The Guest House at Graceland, located on the property of the tourist attraction centered on the life of late singer Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tennessee.

Chicago, IL

