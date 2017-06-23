William Shatner on Canada's 150th, adapting to role of the guest star
"I was there at Confederation," jokes Shatner, not quite Canada's age at 86. "I said to John A.," he continues, "you know, you should incorporate this country." Though he's lived and worked most of his life in the United States, Shatner is very proud of his Montreal roots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guests hit $944,337 jackpot on penny slot at Ha...
|2 hr
|Latter Day Taints
|2
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|8 hr
|Simpson
|1
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|Thu
|Denizen_Kate
|64
|After outcry, an LGBT survey question is restor...
|Thu
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|5
|Niall Horan: A One Direction reunion would be '...
|Wed
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|1
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Wed
|Harry Johnson
|14
|Mellencamp to Walker: You're using a union supp... (Apr '14)
|Wed
|Oreilly harrasment
|11
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC