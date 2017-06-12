Who else but Trump to call for a nation full of apprentices?
The man who parlayed a run on TV's "The Apprentice" into a winning presidential campaign said Tuesday the nation needs a stronger system of apprenticeship to match workers with millions of open jobs. "I love the name apprentice," President Donald Trump declared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds reflect on anniversary of Pulse nightc...
|6 min
|Rollo
|37
|Beth Ditto to debut her solo studio album on Ju...
|1 hr
|@Kelly
|8
|Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma...
|12 hr
|Pidheti
|7
|Austin City Limits Taping: Spoon (Oct '14)
|21 hr
|bored
|2
|Goldie and Bryan turn back the clock (Oct '06)
|Tue
|Will Dockery
|2
|Roger Moore's James Bond was more suave, less s...
|Tue
|Will Dockery
|1
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Tue
|Debbie T
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC