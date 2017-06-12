Who else but Trump to call for a nati...

Who else but Trump to call for a nation full of apprentices?

19 hrs ago

The man who parlayed a run on TV's "The Apprentice" into a winning presidential campaign said Tuesday the nation needs a stronger system of apprenticeship to match workers with millions of open jobs. "I love the name apprentice," President Donald Trump declared.

Chicago, IL

