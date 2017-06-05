Whitney Houston would still be alive ...

Whitney Houston would still be alive if lawyers listened, says former bodyguard

11 hrs ago

Whitney Houston's former bodyguard, David Roberts, has said the singer would still be alive today if his concerns about her health had been taken more seriously. The former Scotland Yard detective told how he raised the alarm following advice from her doctor when nodules on her vocal cords left her unable to sing, and he found the remnants of marijuana cigarettes in her room.

Chicago, IL

