Whitney Houston would still be alive if lawyers listened, says former bodyguard
Whitney Houston's former bodyguard, David Roberts, has said the singer would still be alive today if his concerns about her health had been taken more seriously. The former Scotland Yard detective told how he raised the alarm following advice from her doctor when nodules on her vocal cords left her unable to sing, and he found the remnants of marijuana cigarettes in her room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global
|1 hr
|Sad joke
|7
|Colin Farrell, Jon Bon Jovi among stars spotted...
|4 hr
|Ultimate Truth
|2
|Jordan Chandler Admits He Lied about Being Mole... (Jul '09)
|5 hr
|Sleepingboy
|191
|Here's Why Paris Jackson Couldn't Attend the 20...
|6 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending
|Mon
|Big Johnson
|1
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|Sun
|Jay
|1
|Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06)
|Sun
|Jolie
|45
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC