U2 to play intimate show at fundraiser where bass player Adam Clayton is being honored
U2 will be performing at this year's 13th annual MusiCares MAP Fund benefit concert, at which the band's bass player, Adam Clayton , is being honored. While we already knew Clayton would be receiving the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award at the event, in recognition of his support of the MusiCares MAP Fund, as well as his general dedication to helping people with addiction issues.
WJXA-FM Nashville
