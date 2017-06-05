U2 adds fall leg to a oeThe Joshua Tr...

U2 adds fall leg to a oeThe Joshua Treea tour

U2 has expanded their 30th anniversary The Joshua Tree tour into the fall. The newly added U.S. dates will fun from September 3 in Detroit to September 22 in San Diego.

