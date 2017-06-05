U2 adds fall leg to a oeThe Joshua Treea tour
U2 has expanded their 30th anniversary The Joshua Tree tour into the fall. The newly added U.S. dates will fun from September 3 in Detroit to September 22 in San Diego.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's Why Paris Jackson Couldn't Attend the 20...
|11 hr
|Sleepingboy
|6
|Jordan Chandler Admits He Lied about Being Mole... (Jul '09)
|16 hr
|Spotted Wee
|192
|Sarah Palin weighs in on Ted Nugent and endorse... (Feb '14)
|20 hr
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global
|Tue
|Sad joke
|7
|Colin Farrell, Jon Bon Jovi among stars spotted...
|Tue
|Ultimate Truth
|2
|DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|Jun 4
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC