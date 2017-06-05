'To Kill a Mockingbird' to be issued ...

'To Kill a Mockingbird' to be issued as graphic novel

An illustrated edition of Harper Lee's beloved novel will be published in November 2018, HarperCollins announced Tuesday. The book will be drawn and adapted by British author-illustrator Fred Fordham, who worked on Philip Pullman's graphic novel "The Adventures of John Blake."

