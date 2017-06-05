Thom Yorke: I came up with 40 version...

Thom Yorke: I came up with 40 versions of Paranoid Android

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

He told BBC 6 Music's Matt Everitt about recently rediscovering his notebooks from the time the album was being conceived and "making friends with whoever this nutter was". "I'd just change five words", he said, adding he would be scribbling down different lyrics as he sat on the bus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... 1 hr Sunshine 1
News The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da... 1 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
News Space ship found in ice, Hillary's boozing, and... 4 hr kauna 10
News Elvis Presley's Graceland Estate Opened to Publ... 8 hr Home for Elvis 1
News Colin Farrell, Jon Bon Jovi among stars spotted... 9 hr ShowYourTits 3
News #bigbinkshow Janet Already Lost 50 Pounds For Tour 12 hr Brice N Livingston 4
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder 12 hr Fit2Serve 3
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,189 • Total comments across all topics: 281,685,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC