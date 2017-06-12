Theresa May to watch on as England an...

Theresa May to watch on as England and France plan to stand united in Paris

Prime Minister Theresa May is planning to watch England's friendly in France, where a rendition of Oasis' Don't Look Back In Anger will be among the tributes to the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks. Just days after the General Election, Mrs May will meet French President Emmanuel Macron over dinner at the Elysee Palace for talks that are set to centre on counter-terrorism.

