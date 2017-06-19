The Wallflowers perform at Ridgefield Playhouse
But don't ask the singer/songwriter son of Bob Dylan to explain the meaning behind one of his haunting songs, "Asleep at the Wheel," from The Wallflowers ' 1992 debut album. Dylan, who fronts the Grammy-winning band, said he'd never answer such a question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO: Rock legend Gene Simmons reports for WAT...
|2 hr
|chit chatters
|1
|Guests hit $944,337 jackpot on penny slot at Ha...
|5 hr
|Latter Day Taints
|2
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|11 hr
|Simpson
|1
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|Thu
|Denizen_Kate
|64
|After outcry, an LGBT survey question is restor...
|Thu
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|5
|Niall Horan: A One Direction reunion would be '...
|Wed
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|1
|Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ...
|Wed
|Harry Johnson
|14
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC