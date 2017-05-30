The Latest: UK police investigate car...

The Latest: UK police investigate car in Manchester

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

British police investigating the Manchester Arena attack have cordoned off an area around a car they believe may be significant to the investigation. Police are hunting for clues about the movements of Salman Abedi, who detonated a backpack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Priscilla Presley justifies selling massive sta... (Nov '06) 2 hr John Burrows 1,538
News Katherine Once Called Michael Jackson a Faggot,... (Oct '13) 13 hr Sleepingboy 26
News 10 celebs you didn't know were atheists (Feb '13) Thu supernovazwicky 142
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) May 31 Fitus T Bluster 7
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16) May 30 T Bone 4
News Mourners pay tribute to Judge Barron (Dec '08) May 30 In the know 14
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,469 • Total comments across all topics: 281,474,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC