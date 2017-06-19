The Killers return to Glastonbury stage
American rock band The Killers drew a massive crowd to the John Peel tent as they made an unexpected return to Glastonbury Festival. The audience spilled out of the tent and on to the field after rumours spread that they would be filling the secret "to be announced" spot on Sunday.
