The Godfather voted the Greatest Movie ever
The iconic 1972 drama film - which stars Al Pacino and Marlon Brando and follows the story of the powerful crime family of Don Vito Corleone - has come out on top in a poll of 5,000 film fans conducted by Empire magazine. 'The Empire Strikes Back' - which won the poll in 2014 - placed second whilst 'The Dark Knight', 'The Shawshank Redemption' and 'Pulp Fiction' placed third, fourth and fifth respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Skid Row singer, Sebastian Bach, selling... (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|rock
|6
|Aerosmith: The best war stories12:10 pm - Jun 2...
|8 hr
|GDPraetorius
|1
|Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill... (Nov '16)
|15 hr
|WEDONTKNOW
|45
|Barry Manilow serenades New York at the Nassau ...
|23 hr
|Hunk
|1
|Here's Why Paris Jackson Couldn't Attend the 20...
|Jun 7
|Sleepingboy
|5
|Jordan Chandler Admits He Lied about Being Mole... (Jul '09)
|Jun 7
|Spotted Wee
|192
|Sarah Palin weighs in on Ted Nugent and endorse... (Feb '14)
|Jun 7
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC