The Godfather voted the Greatest Movie ever

15 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The iconic 1972 drama film - which stars Al Pacino and Marlon Brando and follows the story of the powerful crime family of Don Vito Corleone - has come out on top in a poll of 5,000 film fans conducted by Empire magazine. 'The Empire Strikes Back' - which won the poll in 2014 - placed second whilst 'The Dark Knight', 'The Shawshank Redemption' and 'Pulp Fiction' placed third, fourth and fifth respectively.

