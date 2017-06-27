Teenage Grenfell victim to be immortalised in Philip Pullman book
Pullman was involved in the Authors For Grenfell auction campaign, which saw literary figures donating prizes to raise money for the British Red Cross London Fire Relief Fund, for residents affected by the recent tragedy. Pullman pledged the right to name a character in the second of his The Book Of Dust trilogy, a companion to the author's His Dark Materials series.
