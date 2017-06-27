Teenage Grenfell victim to be immorta...

Teenage Grenfell victim to be immortalised in Philip Pullman book

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Pullman was involved in the Authors For Grenfell auction campaign, which saw literary figures donating prizes to raise money for the British Red Cross London Fire Relief Fund, for residents affected by the recent tragedy. Pullman pledged the right to name a character in the second of his The Book Of Dust trilogy, a companion to the author's His Dark Materials series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 25 min slick willie expl... 86
News Garbage's Shirley Manson talks about being - we... 2 hr Rick Santpornum 1
News Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek bump into each ot... (Aug '14) 21 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S... 22 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Clique lead guitarist Cooper Hawthorne dies two... (Jan '08) Tue John 3
News Entertainment journal (Nov '10) Mon Pope 4
News Space ship found in ice, Hillary's boozing, and... Mon Tex-Road Tripping 13
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,871 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC