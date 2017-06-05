Sun shines on music fans as Isle of W...

Sun shines on music fans as Isle of Wight Festival signs off with Rod Stewart

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Music fans have enjoyed a weekend of sunshine during the first major festival of the summer with the final night being headlined by Rod Stewart. Earlier in the afternoon on Sunday, Scouting For Girls warmed up the crowds at the Isle of Wight Festival who sang along to the group's hits, including several from their first album which is now 10 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Katy Perry's bizarre childhood: 'We picketed Ma... 11 hr ntfw 5
News Madison man forced to vacate home after losing ... 14 hr Sunshine 1
News The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da... 14 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
News Space ship found in ice, Hillary's boozing, and... 18 hr kauna 10
News Elvis Presley's Graceland Estate Opened to Publ... 21 hr Home for Elvis 1
News Colin Farrell, Jon Bon Jovi among stars spotted... 22 hr ShowYourTits 3
News #bigbinkshow Janet Already Lost 50 Pounds For Tour Sun Brice N Livingston 4
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,553 • Total comments across all topics: 281,698,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC