Status Quo forced to postpone concert due to Francis Rossi illness
Veteran rockers Status Quo have been forced to postpone a concert in Norwich this weekend after frontman Francis Rossi became ill, the band's manager said. A statement from the band said the singer and guitarist had been diagnosed with laryngitis and had been unwell when he took to the stage to perform at Glastonbury Festival on Friday night.
