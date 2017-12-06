Starbucks teams with Lady Gaga for 'Cups of Kindness' new
Starbucks has teamed up with Lady Gaga for a set of brightly colored summer drinks that will raise money for the singer's foundation. The "Cups of Kindness" campaign begins Tuesday and runs through Monday.
