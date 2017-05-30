Star Wars is 40: what do you remember...

Star Wars is 40: what do you remember about 1977? Here's our rundown...

Star Wars is 40: what do you remember about 1977? Here's our rundown from Dracula lollies to John Travolta The first film in the hugely successful sci-fi series, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, was unveiled in the US 40 years ago on May 25, 1977. Ironically, studio executives at 20th Century Fox thought it would be a flop, but the film went on to become the most successful movie of all time and was only knocked off the top spot when ET arrived 4 years later.

