Singer Phil Collins cancels show after hotel room fall
Singer Phil Collins has been rushed to the hospital after a fall in his London hotel room left him with a severe gash near his eye that required stitches. His management says in a statement that concerts Thursday and Friday night at London's Royal Albert Hall have been postponed until November.
