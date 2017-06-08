Singer Phil Collins cancels show afte...

Singer Phil Collins cancels show after hotel room fall

16 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Singer Phil Collins has been rushed to the hospital after a fall in his London hotel room left him with a severe gash near his eye that required stitches. His management says in a statement that concerts Thursday and Friday night at London's Royal Albert Hall have been postponed until November.

Chicago, IL

