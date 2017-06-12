Singer Adele pays visit to Grenfell Tower fire site
Adele made a low-key visit to the Grenfell Tower following the blaze that killed at least 17 people and injured dozens of others. The singer made an appearance at the site at about 1am on Thursday morning and stayed for 15 minutes, eye-witness Tom Maughan told the Press Association.
