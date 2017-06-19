Simon Cowell's Grenfell Tower charity...

Simon Cowell's Grenfell Tower charity single to be released on Wednesday

15 hrs ago

Simon Cowell's charity single, raising funds for those affected by the catastrophic Grenfell Tower fire, will be officially released on Wednesday morning. His recording of Simon and Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water features the likes of Rita Ora, Robbie Williams, Liam Payne and Jessie J. As well as buying the single, we hope people can support those affected by the Grenfell fire by donating.

