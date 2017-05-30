Simon Cowell 'rooting' for Missing People Choir in live BGT semi-final
Simon Cowell has revealed he is "rooting" for the Missing People Choir to go all the way on Britain's Got Talent. The group, made up of relatives and friends of people who have gone missing and backed by Kate McCann, will compete in the show's live semi-final on Friday night.
