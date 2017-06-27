Shirley Manson of Garbage talks about touring with Blondie
Rock band Blondie will join Garbage for the co-headlining Rage and Rapture Tour, which comes to the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, July 9. When Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson got word that her band's summer co-headlining tour with New York's influential Lower East Side rock band Blondie had been given the green light, she was ecstatic. During a phone interview ahead of the outing, dubbed the Rage & Rapture Tour, which stops by the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 9, Manson said she had been lucky enough to have had several run-ins with Blondie vocalist Debbie Harry throughout the years.
