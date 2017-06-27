Shirley Manson of Garbage talks about...

Shirley Manson of Garbage talks about touring with Blondie

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Rock band Blondie will join Garbage for the co-headlining Rage and Rapture Tour, which comes to the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, July 9. When Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson got word that her band's summer co-headlining tour with New York's influential Lower East Side rock band Blondie had been given the green light, she was ecstatic. During a phone interview ahead of the outing, dubbed the Rage & Rapture Tour, which stops by the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 9, Manson said she had been lucky enough to have had several run-ins with Blondie vocalist Debbie Harry throughout the years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 11 hr Denizen_Kate 71
News Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek bump into each ot... (Aug '14) 15 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S... 15 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Clique lead guitarist Cooper Hawthorne dies two... (Jan '08) 17 hr John 3
News Entertainment journal (Nov '10) Mon Pope 4
News Space ship found in ice, Hillary's boozing, and... Mon Tex-Road Tripping 13
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Mon Sandra 29
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,920 • Total comments across all topics: 282,080,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC