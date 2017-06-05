Sheryl Crow wishes Olivia Newton-John...

Sheryl Crow wishes Olivia Newton-John 'the best' after cancer diagnosis

The 'First Cut Is the Deepest' hitmaker - who underwent a lumpectomy and radiotherapy in 2006 after she found out she had non-invasive breast cancer - has reached out to the 'Grease!' star after she announced she has metastatic breast cancer that's spread to her sacrum - 25 years after she first fought the disease - and told her to stay strong spiritually and mentally in order to get through the ordeal. Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: "I've only met her maybe once, and I love her.

