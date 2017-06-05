Sheryl Crow wants Pink Panther Theme played at funeral

The 55-year-old singer has quipped that she would love to the soundtrack to the 1963 movie to be played when she is laid to rest before admitting that hymn 'Morning Has Broken' would be a more suitable choice. Asked what song she wants played at her funeral, she said: "I vacillate between 'Morning Has Broken' and 'The Pink Panther Theme' - that song is hilarious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.