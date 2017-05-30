Selena Gomez praises mother for raising her in 'non judgemental' home
The 24-year-old singer has said her passion and support for the LGBTQ community is largely thanks to the way she was raised by her mother Mandy Teefey, who she says once booked a "beautiful drag queen" for the 'Bad Liar' hitmaker's 16th birthday. Writing in a letter as part of Billboard magazine's 'Love Letters to the LGBTQ Community' series in honour Gay Pride Month, Selena said: "I remember as a young child going to brunch on Sundays with my mom and her group of friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Priscilla Presley justifies selling massive sta... (Nov '06)
|2 hr
|John Burrows
|1,538
|Katherine Once Called Michael Jackson a Faggot,... (Oct '13)
|13 hr
|Sleepingboy
|26
|10 celebs you didn't know were atheists (Feb '13)
|Thu
|supernovazwicky
|142
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|May 31
|Fitus T Bluster
|7
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16)
|May 30
|T Bone
|4
|Mourners pay tribute to Judge Barron (Dec '08)
|May 30
|In the know
|14
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC