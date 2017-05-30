Selena Gomez praises mother for raisi...

Selena Gomez praises mother for raising her in 'non judgemental' home

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Monterey County Weekly

The 24-year-old singer has said her passion and support for the LGBTQ community is largely thanks to the way she was raised by her mother Mandy Teefey, who she says once booked a "beautiful drag queen" for the 'Bad Liar' hitmaker's 16th birthday. Writing in a letter as part of Billboard magazine's 'Love Letters to the LGBTQ Community' series in honour Gay Pride Month, Selena said: "I remember as a young child going to brunch on Sundays with my mom and her group of friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Priscilla Presley justifies selling massive sta... (Nov '06) 2 hr John Burrows 1,538
News Katherine Once Called Michael Jackson a Faggot,... (Oct '13) 13 hr Sleepingboy 26
News 10 celebs you didn't know were atheists (Feb '13) Thu supernovazwicky 142
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) May 31 Fitus T Bluster 7
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16) May 30 T Bone 4
News Mourners pay tribute to Judge Barron (Dec '08) May 30 In the know 14
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,474,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC