Sean Combs ousts Taylor Swift as highest-paid global entertainer

19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs was named the world's highest-paid entertainer on Monday, ousting pop singer Taylor Swift who fell to 49th place on the Forbes annual list. Beyonce moved into the second spot with $105 million, courtesy of her best-selling "Lemonade" album and world tour, while British author J.K. Rowling moved back into the top three thanks largely to her "Harry Potter" spinoff movie franchise "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

