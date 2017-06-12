Say, say, say! Sir Paul McCartney cel...

Say, say, say! Sir Paul McCartney celebrating 75th birthday

18 hrs ago Read more: Bury Times

The singer, songwriter and Beatles legend has had a career spanning 55 years as one of the most famous stars the UK music industry has ever produced. His achievements include being part of the most influential pop group of all time, having penned one of the most covered songs, Yesterday, which has been re-done by more than 2,200 artists, and winning a trophy cabinet full of awards.

