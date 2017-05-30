Ron Howard to direct documentary on tenor Luciano Pavarotti
This combination photo shows director Ron Howard at the Kaleidoscope 5: LIGHT event in Culver City, Calif., on May 6, 2017, left, and opera singer Luciano Pavarotti. Howard's production company announced Thursday, June 1, 2017, that the Oscar-winning director's next project would be a documentary on famed Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 celebs you didn't know were atheists (Feb '13)
|14 hr
|supernovazwicky
|142
|Katherine Once Called Michael Jackson a Faggot,... (Oct '13)
|23 hr
|Spotted Wee
|25
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|7
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|Wed
|dikhead
|3
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16)
|Tue
|T Bone
|4
|Mourners pay tribute to Judge Barron (Dec '08)
|May 30
|In the know
|14
|Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over Barack Obama: 'You'... (Oct '14)
|May 29
|Bon Jovi
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC