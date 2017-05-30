Robbie Williams to reunite with Take That for Manchester benefit gig?
The 43-year-old singer - who was a member of the boy band from 1990 to 1995, and again from 2009 to 2012 - is already due to appear as a solo artist at the concert, which is being held at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday , for the 22 people killed and 59 injured in the terrorist attack at the 23-year-old 'Problem' singer's concert at the city's Manchester Arena on May 22. But it has now been reported the 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker could team up with his former band mates Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen - who are also scheduled to appear at the event - for a "very special reunion".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Priscilla Presley justifies selling massive sta... (Nov '06)
|2 hr
|John Burrows
|1,538
|Katherine Once Called Michael Jackson a Faggot,... (Oct '13)
|13 hr
|Sleepingboy
|26
|10 celebs you didn't know were atheists (Feb '13)
|Thu
|supernovazwicky
|142
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|May 31
|Fitus T Bluster
|7
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16)
|May 30
|T Bone
|4
|Mourners pay tribute to Judge Barron (Dec '08)
|May 30
|In the know
|14
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC