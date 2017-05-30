Robbie Williams to reunite with Take ...

Robbie Williams to reunite with Take That for Manchester benefit gig?

The 43-year-old singer - who was a member of the boy band from 1990 to 1995, and again from 2009 to 2012 - is already due to appear as a solo artist at the concert, which is being held at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday , for the 22 people killed and 59 injured in the terrorist attack at the 23-year-old 'Problem' singer's concert at the city's Manchester Arena on May 22. But it has now been reported the 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker could team up with his former band mates Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen - who are also scheduled to appear at the event - for a "very special reunion".

