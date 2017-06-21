Rita Ora on London fire, paying for h...

Rita Ora on London fire, paying for her tour and 'Boy Band'

Ora is one of the 50 artists singing Simon and Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water," a charity music single to help the victims of the fire at Grenfell Tower that killed at least 79 people last week. The song was released Wednesday, just a day before Ora's new show, "Boy Band," premieres and she drops the video for her new single, "Your Song," co-written by Ed Sheeran.

