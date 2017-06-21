Rita Ora on London fire, paying for her tour and 'Boy Band'

Ora is one of the 50 artists singing Simon and Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water," a charity music single to help the victims of the fire at Grenfell Tower that killed at least 79 people last week. The song was released Wednesday, just a day before Ora's new show, "Boy Band," premieres and she drops the video for her new single, "Your Song," co-written by Ed Sheeran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.