Rita Ora on London fire, paying for her tour and 'Boy Band'
Ora is one of the 50 artists singing Simon and Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water," a charity music single to help the victims of the fire at Grenfell Tower that killed at least 79 people last week. The song was released Wednesday, just a day before Ora's new show, "Boy Band," premieres and she drops the video for her new single, "Your Song," co-written by Ed Sheeran.
