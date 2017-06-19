Review: John Grisham's 'Camino Island' is fine beach read
The tale opens with a robbery and closes with a reconciliation. In between these bookends, "Camino Island" by John Grisham is populated with ruthless thieves, witty writers and enough intrigue to fill a bookstore's mystery aisle.
