Prince musical Purple Rain to tour UK...

Prince musical Purple Rain to tour UK in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Purple Rain is described as a live celebration of the music of the star, who died in April last year, and will be a journey through his career. The new show will feature a 26-strong group of musicians, singers and dancers who will bring the star's music, including Raspberry Beret, Kiss and Purple Rain, to life on stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans in hospital 38 min Decent 1
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16) 3 hr slim 5
News Priscilla Presley justifies selling massive sta... (Nov '06) 17 hr John Burrows 1,538
News Katherine Once Called Michael Jackson a Faggot,... (Oct '13) Fri Sleepingboy 26
News 10 celebs you didn't know were atheists (Feb '13) Thu supernovazwicky 142
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) May 31 Fitus T Bluster 7
News Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica... May 31 dikhead 3
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,425 • Total comments across all topics: 281,489,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC