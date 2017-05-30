Prince musical Purple Rain to tour UK in 2018
Purple Rain is described as a live celebration of the music of the star, who died in April last year, and will be a journey through his career. The new show will feature a 26-strong group of musicians, singers and dancers who will bring the star's music, including Raspberry Beret, Kiss and Purple Rain, to life on stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans in hospital
|38 min
|Decent
|1
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16)
|3 hr
|slim
|5
|Priscilla Presley justifies selling massive sta... (Nov '06)
|17 hr
|John Burrows
|1,538
|Katherine Once Called Michael Jackson a Faggot,... (Oct '13)
|Fri
|Sleepingboy
|26
|10 celebs you didn't know were atheists (Feb '13)
|Thu
|supernovazwicky
|142
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|May 31
|Fitus T Bluster
|7
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC