Prince Day celebration brings fans to Rock Hall of Fame

20 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Cleveland.com reports that around 400 people clad in purple showed up to participate Wednesday in a "Prince Day" celebration at the downtown museum. Fans showed off their best dance moves and rocked out during an air guitar contest to songs including "When Doves Cry."

