Pop superstar Adele hints '25' tour is her last
In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele performs "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ...
|27 min
|Denizen_Kate
|97
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|9 hr
|Flabby beergut
|30
|Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe...
|10 hr
|victor
|2
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Wed
|Roger
|2
|Garbage's Shirley Manson talks about being - we...
|Wed
|Rick Santpornum
|1
|Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek bump into each ot... (Aug '14)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
