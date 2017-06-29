Pop superstar Adele hints '25' tour i...

Pop superstar Adele hints '25' tour is her last

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele performs "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 27 min Denizen_Kate 97
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) 9 hr Flabby beergut 30
News Family and friends celebrate late Allman Brothe... 10 hr victor 2
News James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que... Wed Roger 2
News Garbage's Shirley Manson talks about being - we... Wed Rick Santpornum 1
News Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek bump into each ot... (Aug '14) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News The 10 Best Music Moments In Famous Car Chase S... Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,688 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC