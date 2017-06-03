Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans at Manchester hospital
In this photo taken on Friday, June 2, 2017 provided by the Manchester Evening News, victim of the Manchester concert blast Lily Harrison hugs singer Ariana Grande during her visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, in Manchester, England. Grande surprised young fans injured in the Manchester Arena attack, hugging the thrilled little girls in their hospital beds as they recovered from injuries sustained in the May 22 suicide bombing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Priscilla Presley justifies selling massive sta... (Nov '06)
|12 hr
|Becky
|1,539
|Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans in hospital
|13 hr
|Decent
|1
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16)
|16 hr
|slim
|5
|Katherine Once Called Michael Jackson a Faggot,... (Oct '13)
|Fri
|Sleepingboy
|26
|10 celebs you didn't know were atheists (Feb '13)
|Jun 1
|supernovazwicky
|142
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|May 31
|Fitus T Bluster
|7
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|May 31
|dikhead
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC