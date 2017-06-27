PICS: Rihanna kissing mystery man, new bae?
The 'We Found Love' hitmaker was seen getting a little hands on with the unknown man - who could be her new boyfriend - in the swimming pool at a private villa in Spain on Monday, June 26. The pair looked loved up as they made out, enjoying a dip in the pool to cool themselves from the blazing Spanish sun, TMZ reports. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old singer previously confessed she was "numb" whilst she made her album 'ANTI' and couldn't cope with "all the bulls**t and ... all the good s**t".
Read more at Iol.co.za.
