PICS: Rihanna kissing mystery man, new bae?

The 'We Found Love' hitmaker was seen getting a little hands on with the unknown man - who could be her new boyfriend - in the swimming pool at a private villa in Spain on Monday, June 26. The pair looked loved up as they made out, enjoying a dip in the pool to cool themselves from the blazing Spanish sun, TMZ reports. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old singer previously confessed she was "numb" whilst she made her album 'ANTI' and couldn't cope with "all the bulls**t and ... all the good s**t".

