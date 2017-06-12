One Direction to reunite for Grenfell Tower charity single

The boy band are currently on an extended hiatus while they work on their solo careers, but it looks like a reunion could be happening sooner than expected as Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have already agreed to appear on the track, while Niall Horan and Harry Styles are desperately trying to clear their schedules for the gig. A source told The Sun newspaper: "If all four [One Direction] came on board, it would be as solo acts as Liam has to record in the US."

