Olivia Munn stuns in nude lace-up bralette
Donald Trump told James Comey 'I need loyalty, I EXPECT loyalty' in one-on-one dinner, fired FBI director reveals in bombshell sworn testimony - and says president asked him to PROVE he hadn't used Russian hookers 'Well I do mean it in a contentious way!': Senators hammer Intel director and NSA boss after they say they never felt 'pressured' but refuse to reveal whether Trump asked them to dial back the FBI's Russia probe Vladimir Putin slams Hillary Clinton saying she 'abused the Russian issue' by comparing him to Hitler and praises Ronald Reagan for stopping work at 6 p.m. each day to watch TV with his wife in series of interviews with Oliver Stone Trump taps Christopher Wray - a partner in a litigation firm and Chris Christie's 'Bridgegate' lawyer - to fill FBI director vacancy BREAKING NEWS: Bomb squad carry out two controlled explosions outside new US Embassy in London after ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's Why Paris Jackson Couldn't Attend the 20...
|8 hr
|Sleepingboy
|6
|Jordan Chandler Admits He Lied about Being Mole... (Jul '09)
|13 hr
|Spotted Wee
|192
|Sarah Palin weighs in on Ted Nugent and endorse... (Feb '14)
|16 hr
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|At 25, Message of Islam Ahmadiyya Goes Global
|Tue
|Sad joke
|7
|Colin Farrell, Jon Bon Jovi among stars spotted...
|Tue
|Ultimate Truth
|2
|DJ Khaled "to the max" New Single #Whatstrending
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|Jun 4
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC