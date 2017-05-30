Ohio hospice patient gets heavy metal tribute performance
A southern Ohio hospice patient with advanced multiple sclerosis has had a heavy metal wish fulfilled after a tribute band staged a personal performance for him at the facility where he lives. The Chillicothe Gazette reports a band that pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne played a three-song set for 51-year-old Tim Ott at a Chillicothe assisted living facility on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe...
|8 hr
|Jay
|1
|Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06)
|13 hr
|Jolie
|45
|Priscilla Presley justifies selling massive sta... (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Becky
|1,539
|Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans in hospital
|Sat
|Decent
|1
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16)
|Sat
|slim
|5
|Katherine Once Called Michael Jackson a Faggot,... (Oct '13)
|Jun 2
|Sleepingboy
|26
|10 celebs you didn't know were atheists (Feb '13)
|Jun 1
|supernovazwicky
|142
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC