Ohio hospice patient gets heavy metal...

Ohio hospice patient gets heavy metal tribute performance

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A southern Ohio hospice patient with advanced multiple sclerosis has had a heavy metal wish fulfilled after a tribute band staged a personal performance for him at the facility where he lives. The Chillicothe Gazette reports a band that pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne played a three-song set for 51-year-old Tim Ott at a Chillicothe assisted living facility on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pavement buckles on multiple highways in southe... 8 hr Jay 1
News Chris Cornell Wants More Pieces Of Silver (Jan '06) 13 hr Jolie 45
News Priscilla Presley justifies selling massive sta... (Nov '06) Sat Becky 1,539
News Pop star Ariana Grande visits fans in hospital Sat Decent 1
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... (Nov '16) Sat slim 5
News Katherine Once Called Michael Jackson a Faggot,... (Oct '13) Jun 2 Sleepingboy 26
News 10 celebs you didn't know were atheists (Feb '13) Jun 1 supernovazwicky 142
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,784 • Total comments across all topics: 281,528,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC