Oasis reunion? I miss Noel but he bores me to death, says Liam Gallagher

13 hrs ago

Liam Gallagher has said that working with his brother Noel "bores the death" out of him and has ruled out an Oasis reunion in the near future. The rocker said he still is not in contact with his brother and former band mate, although he admitted he misses him and the fans and singing Oasis songs.

