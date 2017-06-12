Normani Kordei buys car for grandma
The Fifth Harmony singer has revealed her most expensive purchase was the Nissan Murano she bought for her grandmother for Christmas, and whilst she claims it set her back quite a bit, the reaction from her relative was "priceless". Asked what she's splurged the most cash on, the 'Down' singer said: "My grandma's car.
